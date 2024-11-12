Ministers nominated by Nemunas Dawn must work for Lithuania, not party – presidential adviser

There have been quite successful appointments of non-party ministers in the past, according to Frederikas Jansonas, the president’s chief communications adviser.

"Lithuania’s political history has many examples to show. Parties, which are seen now or even back then were considered controversial, were able to nominate very good technocratic ministers," Jansonas told Žinių radijas on Tuesday morning.

"Saulius Skvernelis himself was put forward as minister in 2014 by Mr Paksas’ party. Rokas Masiulis, energy minister, was nominated by the Labour Party in the same 2014. Were these two ministers involved with the parties that nominated them? No. Did they do their job? Were their further careers somewhat casting doubts? No, they were not," he said.