Minister unveils storage facility of counter mobility equipment

Acting Minister of National Defence Laurynas Kasčiūnas said at the presentation that 27 such storage facilities are planned to be opened by April 2025.

The minister told the media that various types of obstacles are stored at the location, including concrete roadblocks, dragon’s teeth, Czech hedgehogs and cheval de frise. They would be deployed to halt advancing enemy forces.

The minister noted that this is just a part of the plan as other measures would include mining capabilities, a physical barrier, antitank ditches and forestation.