2023 August 30 14:41

MFA to summon apostolic nuncio following Pope Francis’ statements on ‘great Mother Russia’

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
Pope Francis
Pope Francis
PHOTO: Reuters / Scanpix

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania will summon the apostolic nuncio after Pope Francis’ statements about “great Mother Russia”, which caused international outcry amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has invited the apostolic nuncio for a conversation in early September, when Archbishop Petar Rajič returns from holiday,” Paulina Levickytė, the foreign minister’s spokeswoman, told the news agency ELTA on Wednesday.

As reported, Pope Francis praised the heritage of tsarist Russia in a speech at the 10th All-Russian Catholic Youth Assembly in Saint Petersburg last Friday.

“You are the descendants of great Russia: the great Russia of saints, rulers, the great Russia of Peter I, Catherine II, the great Russian empire: enlightened, cultured and great humanity. Never give up this legacy, you are the heirs of the great Mother Russia, go forward with it,” said the pontiff.

Ukraine has condemned the statements as imperialist propaganda that echoed the Kremlin’s claims about the need “to save great Mother Russia”.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Elta EN
Comment Show discussion
Top articles
Delfi
Bookmark
Share
Opinions