MFA hands in diplomatic note to Russia’s representative over illegal actions against Lithuanian citizens

After the information was made public, officials of the Russian Federation officially confirmed on 13 February 2024, that many citizens of Lithuania and other foreign states responsible for the removal of monuments to Soviet soldiers were included in Russia’s list of wanted persons, stated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The Foreign Ministry stressed that the decisions of the Russian Federation were contrary to universally recognised norms of international law, demonstrated efforts to falsify the past and disrespect for Lithuania’s historical memory.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania demanded an immediate end to the politically motivated persecution of Lithuanian citizens.