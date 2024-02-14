MFA hands in diplomatic note to Russia’s representative over illegal actions against Lithuanian citizens

 
Elta EN
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania
PHOTO: ELTA / Dainius Labutis

On 14 February, a representative of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Lithuania was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania and handed in a diplomatic note expressing a strong protest over the decisions of the Russian Federation to include politicians, civil servants and other Lithuanian citizens on the list of wanted persons for decisions taken by them in the performance of their direct duties.

After the information was made public, officials of the Russian Federation officially confirmed on 13 February 2024, that many citizens of Lithuania and other foreign states responsible for the removal of monuments to Soviet soldiers were included in Russia’s list of wanted persons, stated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that the decisions of the Russian Federation were contrary to universally recognised norms of international law, demonstrated efforts to falsify the past and disrespect for Lithuania’s historical memory.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania demanded an immediate end to the politically motivated persecution of Lithuanian citizens.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Elta EN
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions