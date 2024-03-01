MFA confirms that China resumed issuing visas to Lithuanian citizens

 
The Office of the Chargé d’Affaires of the People's Republic of China has resumed issuing visas to Lithuanian citizens, the news agency ELTA has learned from Lithuanian foreign minister’s spokeswoman Paulina Levickytė.

It was first reported in January that China stopped issuing visas to Lithuanians. Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabrielius Landsbergis said at the time that it was unclear why Beijing took such steps.

Relations between Lithuania and China deteriorated after the Taiwanese Representative Office was opened in Vilnius at the end of 2021. China, which regards Taiwan to be its breakaway province and threatens to invade the island, imposed diplomatic and economic sanctions and downgraded diplomatic relations with Lithuania from the ambassadorial level to the level of the chargé d’affaires.

