MEP Tomaszewski is willing to improve relations with Belarus

„We cannot break off relations. We cannot build a Berlin wall at our border. Relations have to be improved,“ said MEP Tomaszewski, leader of the Electoral Action of Poles in Lithuania-Christian Families Alliance (LLRA-KŠS).

„There must be a discussion. Solutions must not be imposed from somewhere. Our economy and our people are suffering very much because of this, their right of free movement to meet their families is limited,“ he claimed, speaking about residents of border areas.

Moreover, the politician expects the LLRA-KŠS to succeed in Lithuanian parliamentary elections this autumn and to participate in shaping the next ruling majority.