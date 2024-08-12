MEP Gražulis hopes to participate in Lithuanian Parlt elections

MEP Gražulis told ELTA that he will complain to the European Court of Human Rights if he is not allowed to run for the Seimas. In that case, he said Artūras Orlauskas would be the party’s leading candidate, while Gražulis’ son would be ranked last on the party’s list of candidates.

Gražulis was impeached and removed from parliament last December after voting for another MP and thus grossly violating the Constitution. Following the Constitution and the Code on Elections, the politician was prohibited from standing as a candidate in elections to the Seimas for ten years. He could not run for president for the same reason in May 2024, but was elected to the European Parliament in June.