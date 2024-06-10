MEP-elect Gražulis vows to share his salary with voters

„I will set up our working group, a commission, as there will be a lot of appeals. People are already asking for funds to support all kinds of projects, and every month we will publish in the press, on our Facebook account, what the funds are earmarked for,“ Gražulis told a post-election press conference on Monday.

„Naturally, this is more of a moral gesture, as we will not satisfy everyone who asks. My aim is to show that people’s trust is much more important to me than my salary,“ he added.

Gražulis also said he should become fluent in legal English in five years’ time, saying that the interpreting service makes poorer foreign language skills not a problem at all at the EU legislative body.