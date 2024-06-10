MEP-elect Gražulis vows to share his salary with voters

„I will set up our working group, a commission, as there will be a lot of appeals. People are already asking for funds to support all kinds of projects, and every month we will publish in the press, on our Facebook account, what the funds are earmarked for,“ Gražulis told a post-election press conference on Monday.
„Naturally, this is more of a moral gesture, as we will not satisfy everyone who asks. My aim is to show that people’s trust is much more important to me than my salary,“ he added.
Gražulis also said he should become fluent in legal English in five years’ time, saying that the interpreting service makes poorer foreign language skills not a problem at all at the EU legislative body.
The newly elected MP did not shy away from criticising the ruling parties as he commented on the LT Pride march in support of sexual minority rights on Saturday, on the eve of the EU election main day. Gražulis argued that this was the Freedom Party’s unmarked political campaigning ad which helped the party to win the mandate on Sunday.
Gražulis was impeached and removed from office in the Seimas in December 2023 for voting instead of another MP. He was barred from standing as a candidate in parliamentary elections for ten years.