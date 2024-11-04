Medics to get 10% pay rise under new collective agreement

"The agreement is much needed. It has its pros and cons – we wanted a bit more of the pros, but we managed to negotiate as much as we did. The key minus is that we have negotiated salaries for next year and the raise, and in March we will be negotiating again for 2026. It will not be the case that if the minimum monthly wage increases, our salary will increase as we will have to renegotiate every year. This is one of the bigger downsides," Rūta Kiršienė, chair of the Lithuanian healthcare Workers’ Trade Union, said ahead of the signing on Monday.