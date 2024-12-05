Mažylis to replace Kubilius in European Parliament

Kubilius’ mandate as an MEP ended when he assumed the duties of the European commissioner. The new European Commission took office on 1 December.
Mažylis, who was elected to the Lithuanian Seimas this October, finished fourth among TS-LKD members in European elections this June. Whereas three of the party’s representatives were elected to the European Parliament.
The Central Electoral Commission (VRK) held a sitting on Thursday and concluded that Mažylis would replace Kubilius in the European Parliament as his seat had become vacant.
The Commission has already received Mažylis’ resignation letter from the Seimas. Jurgita Sejonienė, another representative of the TS-LKD, will join the Seimas replacing Mažylis.