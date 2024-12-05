Mažylis to replace Kubilius in European Parliament

Kubilius’ mandate as an MEP ended when he assumed the duties of the European commissioner. The new European Commission took office on 1 December.

Mažylis, who was elected to the Lithuanian Seimas this October, finished fourth among TS-LKD members in European elections this June. Whereas three of the party’s representatives were elected to the European Parliament.

The Central Electoral Commission (VRK) held a sitting on Thursday and concluded that Mažylis would replace Kubilius in the European Parliament as his seat had become vacant.