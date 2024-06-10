Mazuronis considers stepping down as Labour Party’s leader

„This Wednesday I am calling a meeting of the council in which someone has to assume responsibility for such results,“ Mazuronis told the news agency ELTA on Monday.

He said the issue of his chairmanship of the party will be on the agenda.

According to the MP, negative information about the party in the public sphere prevented it from turning its fortunes around.

On Sunday, chairman of the Labour Party’s political group in the Lithuanian parliament Viktoras Fiodorovas announced his resignation. He said the move was prompted by the need of change in the party that has not happened.

Earlier, MPs Vigilijus Jukna and Ieva Kačinskaitė-Urbonienė withdrew from the Labour Party as well.