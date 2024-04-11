Massive group of migrants aided by Belarus tries to storm border into Poland

“This section of the border is still under construction (&). So illegal migrants tried to force their way through the razor wire fence, there is no physical barrier yet. Thanks to the efforts of the Polish border service and the Polish army, the group of illegal migrants was repelled. They were throwing stones and other objects at the officers, and were also armed with improvised tools with nails aimed to target the Polish officers, but, thank God, any casualties among the Polish officers and among the migrants were prevented,” Liubajevas commented on the incident, adding that the migrants retreated deeper into Belarus after being pushed back by Polish officers.