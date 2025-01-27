March takes place in Vilnius on International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Vilnius’ residents and guests, carrying banners reading „We remember“, walked from the Samuel Bak Museum (Vilna Gaon Museum of Jewish History) in Naugarduko Street to the former territory of Vilnius Large Ghetto.

Ambassador of Germany Cornelius Zimmermann said at the event that the Holocaust was the darkest period of German history and the country accepted historic responsibility for the crime against humanity. The ambassador said that resisting antisemitism depends on people so that horrors of the past would not repeat.