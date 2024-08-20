Man wanted by law enforcement is on People’s Party list of parlt election candidates

He has reportedly settled in Belarus, where he constantly participates in propaganda shows slandering Lithuania. In February, it was reported that a Belarusian election commission had accredited him as „an independent observer from Lithuania“.

In 2022, Lithuanian law enforcement carried out searches at homes of members of the since closed International Good Neighbourhood Forum, whose members had travelled to Russia and Belarus praising their leadership and slandering Lithuania. However, at the time law enforcement did not find Jagelavičius at home.

Based on the Constitution, only permanent residents of Lithuania may stand as candidates to the Seimas. The Central Electoral Commission (VRK) did not comment to Delfi whether Jagelavičius’ permanent place of residence is registered in Lithuania. The commission said a decision is yet to be adopted whether to register him as a candidate or not.

Earlier it was reported that he had assisted other countries and their organisations to act against Lithuania. He is also suspected of providing fake information in order to obtain a document.

Other members of the International Good Neighbourhood Forum, Erika Švenčionienė, Kazimieras Juraitis and Valery Ivanov are on trial for acting against Lithuania and for publicly approving of international crimes. The Prosecutor General’s Office has confirmed that Jagelavičius is still a suspect in the case and his search was declared.

He had twice visited the Russian-occupied Donbas region in Ukraine in trips organised by the Russian Defence Ministry. The first visit happened in the second half of 2022, while the second was this summer.

However, suspicions against a person cannot serve as grounds for the Central Electoral Commission not to register him as a candidate. Based on the Code on Elections, a person under investigation may either withdraw from elections himself or be removed as a candidate by the party.

The People’s Party list of candidates is led by Eduardas Vaitkus, former presidential hopeful accused of pro-Russian views. Asked to comment how Jagelavičius was added to the candidate list, Vaitkus briefly commented that the party’s election programme and Jagelavičius’ views coincide.