Man climbs up telecom tower in Vilnius, raises Belarusian flag

„His life and health are at risk,“ a spokeswoman for the Vilnius County Chief Police Commissariat, Julia Samorokovskaja, told ELTA, adding that an emergency team had been dispatched to the site.

The man climbed to the top of the tower and raised a Belarusian historic flag there, according to preliminary reports.

Edita Zdanevičienė, spokeswoman of the Fire and Rescue Department, later told ELTA that the man came down to the ground on his own.

„Firefighters set up a trampoline, but they did not need to carry him down. The man climbed down from the tower himself,“ she said