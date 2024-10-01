2024.10.01 15:54

Man arrested over arson attacks on police stations in Gargždai and Klaipėda

 
Justina Vaišvilaitė-Braziulienė
Elta EN
Man arrested over arson attacks on police stations in Gargždai and Klaipėda
Man arrested over arson attacks on police stations in Gargždai and Klaipėda
PHOTO: AMMAR AWAD | Scanpix

A man has been arrested on suspicion of hurling Molotov cocktails at police stations in Gargždai and Klaipėda on Monday.

The 24-year-old suspect was arrested at around 11 p.m. on Monday and brought to a detention facility, the Police Department said Tuesday. The resident of Klaipėda District was known to the county police.

On Monday night, at around 0.20 a.m., a person threw a bottle with incendiary fluid at Klaipėda District Police Headquarters, CCTV footage showed. It broke next to the building, damaging the wall.

Soon after, at around 0.53 a.m., the same person threw a bottle filled with incendiary fluid at Klaipėda County Police Headquarters on Kauno Street. One square metre area of a wall burnt out before the fire went out by itself. The wall was tarnished by soot as a result.

A pre-trial investigation was opened into property damage in a generally dangerous manner.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions