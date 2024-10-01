Man arrested over arson attacks on police stations in Gargždai and Klaipėda

The 24-year-old suspect was arrested at around 11 p.m. on Monday and brought to a detention facility, the Police Department said Tuesday. The resident of Klaipėda District was known to the county police.

On Monday night, at around 0.20 a.m., a person threw a bottle with incendiary fluid at Klaipėda District Police Headquarters, CCTV footage showed. It broke next to the building, damaging the wall.

Soon after, at around 0.53 a.m., the same person threw a bottle filled with incendiary fluid at Klaipėda County Police Headquarters on Kauno Street. One square metre area of a wall burnt out before the fire went out by itself. The wall was tarnished by soot as a result.