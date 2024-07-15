LSDP still leads public opinion polls

A poll commissioned by the news website delfi.lt, which was carried out by the pollster Spinter tyrimai on 18-28 June, has revealed that 13.8% of people would vote for the LSDP (13.2% in May).

According to the poll, the LSDP is more often supported by middle-aged and older people, those with lower income, average or lower level of education and residents of district centres.

Second on the list is the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrat party (TS-LKD), one of three coalition parties. In June, 10.1% of respondents indicated that they would vote for this party (11.2% in May).