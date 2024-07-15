LSDP still leads public opinion polls

A poll commissioned by the news website delfi.lt, which was carried out by the pollster Spinter tyrimai on 18-28 June, has revealed that 13.8% of people would vote for the LSDP (13.2% in May).
According to the poll, the LSDP is more often supported by middle-aged and older people, those with lower income, average or lower level of education and residents of district centres.
Second on the list is the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrat party (TS-LKD), one of three coalition parties. In June, 10.1% of respondents indicated that they would vote for this party (11.2% in May).
The poll suggests that the TS-LKD supporter base consists of people with a better level of education, higher income and residents of major cities.
Remigijus Žemaitaitis-led party the Nemunas Dawn (Nemuno Aušra) polled at 8.7% in June (8.9% in May).
Fourth was the Liberal Movement led by Parliament Speaker Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen. In June, 5.9% of respondents said they would vote fort this party, one from the current ruling coalition (6.3% in May). The poll indicates that the Liberal Movement is supported by the highest income earners.
Further on the list was the party Democrats For Lithuania. In June, it was backed by 5.8% of respondents (6.3% in May).
Ramūnas Karbauskis-led Farmers and Greens Union (LVŽS) ranked sixth with 5.7% support in June (6.3% in May).
In June, 3.9% of the polled said they would vote for the Freedom Party, the third coalition party whose leaders is Aušrinė Armonaitė (4.3% in May).
The Labour Party, led by former MEP Viktor Uspaskich, had the lowest support of 2.1% in June (2% in May).
In addition, 8.9% of respondents named different political parties, but each of them polled at below 2%. 16.3% stated that they would not vote, while 18.8% were either undecided who to vote for or did not answer the question.
Lithuania will hold elections to the Seimas in October 2024.