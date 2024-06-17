LSDP ahead in polling in May

The public opinion poll carried out by Baltijos tyrimai showed that the Lithuanian Social Democratic Party (LSDP) still enjoyed the highest support in the country. In May 2024, 17.2% of respondents said they would vote for this party, down from 17.8% in April.

The Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD) ranked second with 10.3% support (10% in April).

In May, 9.6% of respondents indicated that they would vote for Ramūnas Karbauskis-led Farmers and Greens Union (LVŽS), compared with 10.4% in April.

Ex-prime minister Saulius Skvernelis’ party Democrats For Lithuania would have received 8.2% of votes in May, down from 9.8% in April.