LSDP ahead in polling in May

 
A poll conducted after the first round of the presidential election in May has revealed growing support for former MP Remigijus Žemaitaitis’ party the Nemunas Dawn (Nemuno aušra), otherwise there were few changes in party ratings.

The public opinion poll carried out by Baltijos tyrimai showed that the Lithuanian Social Democratic Party (LSDP) still enjoyed the highest support in the country. In May 2024, 17.2% of respondents said they would vote for this party, down from 17.8% in April.

The Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD) ranked second with 10.3% support (10% in April).

In May, 9.6% of respondents indicated that they would vote for Ramūnas Karbauskis-led Farmers and Greens Union (LVŽS), compared with 10.4% in April.

Ex-prime minister Saulius Skvernelis’ party Democrats For Lithuania would have received 8.2% of votes in May, down from 9.8% in April.

In May, the Nemunas Dawn party enjoyed 7.5% support, up from 4.3% in April.

Further on the list was the Labour Party with 6.1% of support in May, the Regions’ Party (4.2%), the Liberal Movement (3.4%), the Freedom Party (2.6%), the Electoral Action of Poles in Lithuania-Christian Families Alliance (LLRA-KŠS) (2.6%), the party Freedom and Justice (1.9%), the Nation and Justice Union (1.5%), the National Alliance (0.9%) and the Green Party (0.6%).

A quarter of respondents stated that they would not vote in parliamentary elections or have not decided who to vote for.

A total of 1,027 residents of Lithuania aged 15-74 were interviewed across 115 locations on 16-25 May. The margin of error is 3.1%.

