Little change in party ratings after Seimas election – poll

The poll was carried out by the public opinion and market research company Spinter tyrimai on 13-20 December 2024. People were asked which party they would vote for if parliamentary elections were to take place next Sunday.

It has transpired that the Lithuanian Social Democratic Party (LSDP) retained the leading position. In December, 13% of respondents said they would vote for the LSDP, the largest ruling coalition party. In September, it enjoyed 15.5% support. According to polling results, the LSDP is more often supported by older people, residents of district centres, people with lower income and average education.