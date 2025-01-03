Little change in party ratings after Seimas election – poll

The poll was carried out by the public opinion and market research company Spinter tyrimai on 13-20 December 2024. People were asked which party they would vote for if parliamentary elections were to take place next Sunday.
It has transpired that the Lithuanian Social Democratic Party (LSDP) retained the leading position. In December, 13% of respondents said they would vote for the LSDP, the largest ruling coalition party. In September, it enjoyed 15.5% support. According to polling results, the LSDP is more often supported by older people, residents of district centres, people with lower income and average education.
The Nemunas Dawn party, one of three coalition parties, had the second highest rating in December – 12.6%, compared with 10.3% in September. The party is more often supported by people with average and lower education, lower and average income, residents of district centres and rural areas.
The Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD) ranked third with 12.2% of support (11.6% in September). The party remains to be more popular among urban residents, people with greater income and better education.
The Liberal Movement ranked fourth in December as 8.1% of the polled said they would vote for it (6.3% in September).
The party Democrats For Lithuania, the third coalition party, was supported by 7.8% of respondents in December (5.2% in September).
The Farmers and Greens Union (LVŽS) polled at 6.5% both in December and September.
The Freedom Party’s popularity, which was not elected to parliament, dropped by several percentage points, from 4.5% in September to 2.3% in December.
In addition, 8% of the polled said they would vote for a different party, but all of them polled below 2%.
15.9% of respondents said they were undecided whom they would vote for in parliamentary elections or did not answer the question. 13.6% of people said they would not vote.