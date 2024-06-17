Lithuanians divided on migrant resettlement – poll

Public broadcaster LRT published results of the poll conducted by market research and public opinion firm Baltijos tyrimai. It revealed that 39% of respondents would approve Lithuania accepting migrants. Whereas 34% think that Lithuania should pay contributions to a special fund instead. 27% of respondents did not have an opinion on the matter.

It has transpired that the opinion on migrant resettlement mostly depends on a person’s social status. Pensioners, the unemployed, housewives, labourers and farmers are among the biggest opponents of Lithuania accepting migrants. Meanwhile, professionals, public servants and students have a more favourable opinion on the subject.