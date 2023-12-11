Lithuanians approve of permanent mandatory military service, survey finds

The survey conducted by Vilnius University shows that as many as 46% of respondents believe that Lithuania needs to introduce permanent mandatory military service. Another 35.2% said they are more likely to approve of the initiative than disapprove.

“It revealed an absolute support for permanent mandatory service,” the professor told ELTA. The political scientist noted argued that politicians’ disagreements on the actual model of universal conscription makes it also difficult for the population to form an opinion.

“Politicians themselves disagree on what the actual universal conscription could look like, whether it would be everyone being drafted after school or something else. Whether or not they [respondents] agree with it depends very much on a clear model of what is behind it. When we do not know these details, we cannot comment on how people imagine the drafting,” the professor commented.