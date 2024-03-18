Lithuanian volunteer who died in Ukraine laid to rest in Vilnius

The funeral ceremony in Antakalnis Cemetery was attended by Chairman of the Seimas Committee on National Security and Defence Laurynas Kasčiūnas, MP Vytautas Juozapaitis, Commander of the State Border Guard Service (VSAT) General Rustamas Liubajevas, other officials and border guards.

His wife was handed a Lithuanian flag and a medal of the participant of the war in Ukraine awarded to Tumas postmortem.

Before volunteering to fight in Ukraine against Russian invaders, he worked as a border guard protecting Lithuania’s border with Belarus.