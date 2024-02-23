Lithuanian soldier killed in Ukraine

 
Justina Vaišvilaitė-Braziulienė
Elta EN
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
PHOTO: Scanpix

A Lithuanian soldier Tadas Tumas called ‘Milžinas’ (Giant) was killed in Ukraine on Friday, 15min.lt news website reports.

His death was confirmed to 15min.lt by Sigitas Maliauskas, head of the instructors’ Snake Island mission in Ukraine.

The Lithuanian man and a Ukrainian soldier were carrying mines to the front lines near Bakhmut, Maliauskas said. Their vehicle was hit by a Russian FPV drone, killing both soldiers.

The man served in the 92nd Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to the news website, this is the first Lithuanian killed in combat in Ukraine. Several Lithuanian soldiers have been reported injured at the front in the past.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Elta EN
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions