Lithuanian radio and television commission hit by cyber attack

 
Justina Vaišvilaitė-Braziulienė
Elta EN
The hacking attempt was traced to the Russian Federation
The hacking attempt was traced to the Russian Federation
PHOTO: Reuters / Scanpix

The Lithuanian Radio and Television Commission (LRTK) has announced its official website was taken down by hackers on Tuesday.

According to the LRTK, the website was hit by a cyber attack between 9 a.m. and noon, but no damage was caused.

The hacking attempt was traced to the Russian Federation, the commission said.

“The attack is likely to have been triggered by last week’s decision to block 23 more IP addresses, which were used to watch key Kremlin propaganda TV programmes banned in the Republic of Lithuania,” LRTK Chairman Rimantas Bagdzevičius said.

The incident was reported to the National Cyber Security Centre and the National Crisis Management Centre.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions