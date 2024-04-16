Lithuanian radio and television commission hit by cyber attack

According to the LRTK, the website was hit by a cyber attack between 9 a.m. and noon, but no damage was caused.

The hacking attempt was traced to the Russian Federation, the commission said.

“The attack is likely to have been triggered by last week’s decision to block 23 more IP addresses, which were used to watch key Kremlin propaganda TV programmes banned in the Republic of Lithuania,” LRTK Chairman Rimantas Bagdzevičius said.