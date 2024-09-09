Lithuanian president, FM react to Russian drone crash in Latvia

„Incidents unthinkable 3 years ago are now treated as routine. Nothing should be landing on Ukraine, or Latvia, or anywhere on NATO territory, but this is the new reality our inaction has allowed to emerge. Lithuania will of course be supporting a strong allied response,“ the minister wrote in a post on social network X.

„Lithuania condemns Russia’s violations of the NATO air space and stands with affected Allies. The new incident in Latvia shows we must strengthen the air defence of the Baltic States. The rotational air defence model must be implemented as agreed upon at the Vilnius Summit,“ President Nausėda stated in a message on X.