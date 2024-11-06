2024.11.06 11:22

Lithuanian politicians congratulate Trump on victory in US presidential election

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
PHOTO: Evan Vucci | AP / Scanpix

Lithuania president, parliament speaker, foreign and defence ministers have congratulated Republican candidate Donald Trump on victory in the US presidential election.

"Congratulations Donald Trump on winning the US presidential election! US is a key strategic ally of Lithuania. We both take our security seriously. Lithuania currently allocates 3.5% GDP to defence and will continue increasing our investment. Transatlantic unity is crucial!" President Gitanas Nausėda wrote in a post on social network X.

Speaker of the Seimas of Lithuania Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen extended congratulations, too.

"Congratulations to President-elect Donald Trump. Lithuania deeply values our strong alliance with the United States. We look forward to continuing our close cooperation and partnership," she stated in a message on X.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabrielius Landsbergis sent his greetings as well, calling the re-election historic.

"Lithuania is a committed ally everywhere the fight for freedom is fought. Our nations’ long and continuing friendship will overcome all our enemies," he wrote on social media.

In a message on X, Minister of National Defence Laurynas Kasčiūnas stated: „Congratulations President Donald J. Trump on being elected the 47th President of the USA. An impressive comeback and a historic victory!“

