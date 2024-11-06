Lithuanian politicians congratulate Trump on victory in US presidential election

"Congratulations Donald Trump on winning the US presidential election! US is a key strategic ally of Lithuania. We both take our security seriously. Lithuania currently allocates 3.5% GDP to defence and will continue increasing our investment. Transatlantic unity is crucial!" President Gitanas Nausėda wrote in a post on social network X.

Speaker of the Seimas of Lithuania Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen extended congratulations, too.

"Congratulations to President-elect Donald Trump. Lithuania deeply values our strong alliance with the United States. We look forward to continuing our close cooperation and partnership," she stated in a message on X.