Lithuanian politicians congratulate Trump on victory in US presidential election

"Congratulations Donald Trump on winning the US presidential election! US is a key strategic ally of Lithuania. We both take our security seriously. Lithuania currently allocates 3.5% GDP to defence and will continue increasing our investment. Transatlantic unity is crucial!" President Gitanas Nausėda wrote in a post on social network X.
Speaker of the Seimas of Lithuania Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen extended congratulations, too.
"Congratulations to President-elect Donald Trump. Lithuania deeply values our strong alliance with the United States. We look forward to continuing our close cooperation and partnership," she stated in a message on X.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabrielius Landsbergis sent his greetings as well, calling the re-election historic.
"Lithuania is a committed ally everywhere the fight for freedom is fought. Our nations’ long and continuing friendship will overcome all our enemies," he wrote on social media.
In a message on X, Minister of National Defence Laurynas Kasčiūnas stated: „Congratulations President Donald J. Trump on being elected the 47th President of the USA. An impressive comeback and a historic victory!“