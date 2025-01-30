Lithuanian officials offer condolences over US plane crash

"Terrible news from Washington. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the crash and their families. Lithuania stands with the United States in this dark hour," President Gitanas Nausėda wrote in a post on social platform X.

"Deeply saddening news of the aircraft accident in Washington DC. My heartfelt condolences to the affected families and American people. Our thoughts and prayers are with you," reads a message from Prime Minister Paluckas posted on X.

Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys expressed condolences as well.