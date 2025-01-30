Lithuanian officials offer condolences over US plane crash

"Terrible news from Washington. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the crash and their families. Lithuania stands with the United States in this dark hour," President Gitanas Nausėda wrote in a post on social platform X.
"Deeply saddening news of the aircraft accident in Washington DC. My heartfelt condolences to the affected families and American people. Our thoughts and prayers are with you," reads a message from Prime Minister Paluckas posted on X.
Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys expressed condolences as well.
"Deeply saddened by the tragic midair collision in Washington, DC, involving a passenger jet and a helicopter. My heartfelt condolences to the American people and to the families who lost their loved ones in this devastating event. In this moment of grief, Lithuania mourns with you," he stated on X.
On Wednesday evening, 29 January, an American Airlines jet Bombardier CRJ-700 collided midair with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter close to the Reagan National Airport. Both aircraft fell into the Potomac River. Sixty passengers were travelling on the plane from Wichita, Kansas, to Washington, DC. Three US soldiers were on the helicopter.