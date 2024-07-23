Lithuanian MEPs appointed to European Parliament committees

According to the MEP, transport and logistics infrastructure have huge economic potential in the European Union. He says this is especially obvious in Lithuania, where the transport sector generates 10-12% of GDP, twice above the EU average, and Rail Baltica is the largest EU transport project in the country.
Sinkevičius will also work in the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs. He is also a substitute member in the Committee on Industry, Research and Energy.
In addition, another MEP from Lithuania, Dainius Žalimas, has become first vice-chair of the Committee on Women’s Rights and Gender Equality. He will also join the Committee on Legal Affairs together with MEP Petras Gražulis.
MEP Andrius Kubilius will work in the Committee on Foreign Affairs and Human Rights.
MEP Rasa Juknevičienė has been delegated to the Committee on Development, MEP Paulius Saudargas to the Committee on Economic and Monetary Policy, and the Committee on Industry, Research and Energy.
Vilija Blinkevičiūtė will work in the Committee on Employment, Social Affairs and Inclusion, MEP Vytenis Andriukaitis in the Committee on Environment, Public Health and Food safety.
Petras Auštrevičius has been appointed to the Committee on Foreign Affairs and Human Rights.
Aurelijus Veryga will work at the Committee on Environment, Public Health and Food Safety.
Waldemar Tomaszewski joins the Committees on Development and Regional Development.