Lithuanian MEPs appointed to European Parliament committees

According to the MEP, transport and logistics infrastructure have huge economic potential in the European Union. He says this is especially obvious in Lithuania, where the transport sector generates 10-12% of GDP, twice above the EU average, and Rail Baltica is the largest EU transport project in the country.

Sinkevičius will also work in the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs. He is also a substitute member in the Committee on Industry, Research and Energy.

In addition, another MEP from Lithuania, Dainius Žalimas, has become first vice-chair of the Committee on Women’s Rights and Gender Equality. He will also join the Committee on Legal Affairs together with MEP Petras Gražulis.