Lithuanian-made FPV drones delivered to Armed Forces

"I am pleased that our manufacturers, realising Ukraine’s needs, have demonstrated their potential, ability to produce [drones] fast and that’s what they did. Today, the first drones are already in our military warehouses," said Kasčiūnas.

The minister notes that first of all it will be sought to deliver drones to Ukraine. One thousand drones will be transferred to Ukraine within four or six weeks.

According to him, Ukraine will in total receive around 5,000 FPV drones from Lithuania valued EUR 5 million. Whereas the Armed Forces of Lithuania will acquire 2,300 for EUR 3 million from local manufacturers.