Lithuanian leaders welcome Hungary ratifying Sweden’s NATO bid

“A historic day as all NATO allies have ratified Sweden’s acceptance into the alliance. NATO and the Baltic region now stand stronger than ever before. Allies are united and unwavering in collective commitment to ensure the security and defence of our nations. Welcome to the NATO family, Sweden,” President Gitanas Nausėda stated in a message on social network X (previously known as Twitter).

“Finally, Sweden’s NATO accession ratification process is over. This milestone solidifies the Alliance’s efforts to ensure security and prosperity in Europe, North America, and beyond. A crucial step toward global stability,” stated Speaker of the Seimas Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen.

Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė noted on social network X that all 31 NATO members have now ratified Sweden’s membership.