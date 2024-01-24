Lithuanian judge Sagatys elected to European Court of Human Rights

Sagatys is set to replace the outgoing ECHR judge Egidijus Kūris after his term of office ended, the Justice Ministry reports.

In Lithuania, candidates meeting the requirements for judges of the European court are first selected by a working group set up by the prime minister. A list of candidates is submitted to the prime minister, who in turn submits a reasoned proposal to the Government on three judicial candidates.

The candidates for judges at the European Court of Human Rights are nominated by the Government with the approval of the president and after consulting the Seimas.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe votes on the nominees based on recommendations from its Committee on the Election of Judges to the European Court of Human Rights.