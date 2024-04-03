Lithuanian Greens present all-women candidate list for European elections

According to the Greens, it is a non-standard step to encourage women to engage in politics and highlight the negative economic and social consequences of gender imbalances in political decision-making.

“Women outnumber men in Europe by five percent, but they are still not represented in political decision-making proportionately: women account for only 39 percent of the total number of members of the European Parliament, and even fewer in national parliaments,” said Ieva Budraitė, chairwoman of the party, who leads the list.