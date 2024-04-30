Lithuanian firms exported EUR 130mn worth dual-use goods to Russia since war started – media

The investigation found that goods classified as battlefield items were shipped to Russia under the guise of exports to countries such as Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Georgia, Azerbaijan and other countries friendly to the Kremlin.

The journalists’ team collected data until August 2023, when Lithuania adopted national sanctions and banned certain dual-use goods from passing through the country to third countries.

LRT Investigation Team said Lithuanian companies’ exports to Russia included bearings, signal generators, monitoring and measuring devices, machine tools, processors and controllers, integrated circuits, capacitors, antennas, radio navigation apparatuses, electrical devices or components, semiconductor devices and other dual-purpose goods.