Lithuanian firms exported EUR 130mn worth dual-use goods to Russia since war started – media

The investigation found that goods classified as battlefield items were shipped to Russia under the guise of exports to countries such as Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Georgia, Azerbaijan and other countries friendly to the Kremlin.
The journalists’ team collected data until August 2023, when Lithuania adopted national sanctions and banned certain dual-use goods from passing through the country to third countries.
LRT Investigation Team said Lithuanian companies’ exports to Russia included bearings, signal generators, monitoring and measuring devices, machine tools, processors and controllers, integrated circuits, capacitors, antennas, radio navigation apparatuses, electrical devices or components, semiconductor devices and other dual-purpose goods.
The investigation found that more than 70 Lithuanian companies helped transport the said goods to Russia more than once. Lithuania also shipped microchips, which Russia is installing in missiles and satellite communication systems.
According to LRT, some of these companies have been operating without a manager for five years, they do not file financial reports and are in liquidation.
One of them is Delamode Baltics, a freight forwarding company, whose clients are reported to include the State Border Guard Service, the Ignalina Nuclear Power Plant, the Lithuanian military. The company also claims to have contributed to the NATO summit in Lithuania in 2023.