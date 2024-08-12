Lithuanian Embassy in Russia splashed with paint

The former ambassador wrote on Facebook that Russian bloggers have published videos showing a gate of the Lithuanian Embassy in Moscow covered in paint.

Lithuania has officially recalled its ambassador from Moscow in 2022 after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

ELTA has learned from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that 4 masked men daubed the entrance to the embassy with red paint on early Monday morning.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Russian police officers who were on guard outside the embassy did not react to the incident, whereas when the police were called officers arrived more than half an hour later.