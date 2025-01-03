Lithuanian Cyber Defence Command opened

"The Lithuanian Cyber Command is critical as an enabler of military planning and action coordination in cyberspace. Many NATO Allies have been practicing it already. Strengthening cyber defence and effective cyber incident management are cornerstone steps in protection against emerging threats and national security of the state," says Deputy Minister Tomas Godliauskas.

The new Lithuanian Armed Forces unit is responsible for planning and execution of operations in cyberspace and installation of strategic and operational communications and information systems. LTCYBERCOM will guarantee interoperability with NATO, National Defence System and other institutions and organisations’ CIS (communications and information systems).

Structure of the Cyber Defence Command includes the Command Headquarters, Lithuanian Great Hetman Kristupas Radvila Perkūnas CIS Battalion and the IT Service of the Cyber Defence Command, the restructured former IT Service under the MoD.

Restructuration of the IT Service under the MoD has consolidated the corresponding National Defence System capabilities under the Cyber Defence Command mandate, and the remaining few functions are to delegated to the National Cyber Security Centre and the Core Centre of State Telecommunications under the MoD.

The National Cyber Security Centre will continue ensuring services of the national cyber security agency.