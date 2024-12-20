Lithuanian Cabinet of Ministers arrives in Kyiv

Finance Minister Rimantas Šadžius is said to be the only member of the 14-strong Cabinet who did not join the delegation.

The Governments of Lithuania and Ukraine are set to hold their first joint meeting during the working visit.

Prime Minister Paluckas is scheduled to meet with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk for bilateral talks.

The meetings are intended to discuss forms of cooperation and support contributing to Ukraine’s victory, as well as to give further impetus to the reforms necessary for Ukraine’s European and Euro-Atlantic integration, according to the prime minister’s spokesman.