Lithuanian and Ukrainian lawmakers discuss Zelensky’s Victory Plan

Moreover, the participants of the session agreed to continue supporting regional and multilateral military cooperation, to enhance cooperation between the Parliaments of Lithuania and Ukraine, to develop interparliamentary relations between Ukraine and the Baltic countries, Poland and Nordic countries. It was also agreed to support joint projects in ensuring human rights, public resilience, historical memory and military cooperation.

"Firm political support of the Lithuanian Seimas is necessary when consolidating international support for Ukraine’s Victory Plan, which can be fully implemented only by providing sustainable security guarantees – accepting Ukraine to NATO and providing her with the NATO Treaty’s Article 5 security guarantees," reads the joint statement adopted by the Assembly.

In addition, legislators confirmed close cooperation striving to expand and boost the efficiency sanctions against Russia and her satellite countries, and to prevent the evasion of sanctions.

The session also welcomed the Lithuanian Government’s plan to allocate 0.25% of the annual GDP for Ukraine’s security and defence needs. The joint statement expressed hope that similar indicators would be maintained in the future.

The Assembly stressed that Ukraine’s victory is the key common priority of both parliaments.