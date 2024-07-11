Lithuania would be satisfied with European Commission portfolio that could affect EU policies – PM

„The president of the European Commission has not been confirmed yet. I hope this will happen next week. Then the nomination process of candidates will begin and, let us say, so will the more official negotiation process,“ Šimonytė told reporters Thursday.

According to her, currently talks are ongoing but they are not public and countries normally do not share interim results.

The prime minister did not comment if Lithuania might be satisfied with the portfolio for enlargement or energy.

„Lithuania would be satisfied with a responsible post, where Lithuania could affect the European Union’s policy,“ Šimonytė stated.