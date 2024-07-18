Lithuania withdraws from convention on cluster munitions

103 MPs voted in favour of denunciation of the convention, none voted against but 4 abstained.

Minister of National Defence Laurynas Kasčiūnas stressed that Lithuania is withdrawing from the convention as the geopolitical situation has changed.

„Such conventions are significant when all countries adhere to them. In this case the problem is that the Russian Federation, which carries out aggression against Ukraine and has imperialist ambitions, does not follow these rules,“ Kasčiūnas said at a parliamentary sitting.