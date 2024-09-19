Lithuania, Ukraine agree on youth policy cooperation

„We stand with Ukraine until victory. We have supported and continue to support Ukraine in all areas, sharing good practices and strengthening its redetermination to follow the path of European integration,“ says Šilinskas.
The plan sets out steps to encourage youth policy cooperation, carry out joint activities related to the national and civil identity. It is also aimed at sharing good practices and improving the competences of youth workers, as well as promoting international ties and mutual understanding between youth organisations.
A particular focus will be given to working with young people who are not in employment, education or training (NEETs), psychological support, economic inclusion and civic education.