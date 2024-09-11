Lithuania to establish diplomatic ties with Tonga

Once the proposal is finally approved, Ambassador of Lithuania to the United Nations Rytis Paulauskas would be tasked to sign a joint communique between Lithuania and Tonga on the establishment of diplomatic relations.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which made the proposal in question, indicated that the Seimas Committee on Foreign Affairs had approved the idea of developing diplomatic ties with this country of the Oceania in 2021. The ministry stressed that this meets the Government’s policy for Lithuania’s cooperation with the Indo-Pacific region, aimed at tapping into the potential of bilateral contacts.