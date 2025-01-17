Lithuania to continue consultations with allies on anti-mine convention

"We need more time and more information from our allies before adopting the appropriate decision. A decision on denunciation has not been made as we currently see a great need not only to hear out conclusions of the military. We are now cooperating with our institutions, which provide their expert evaluation," Nausėda said at a press conference.
The head of state explained that Lithuania would consult on the matter with allied countries whose forces would have to interact with the Lithuanian military if need be.
"This is highly important for us as essentially all NATO countries but one had joined the Ottawa Convention," Nausėda added.
Moreover, the head of state noted that a regional decision would be sought for the withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention.
In turn, Minister of National Defence Dovilė Šakalienė said that the issue has been discussed with defence ministers of Poland, Latvia and Finland, who agree that a regional decision is important to have shared border defence principles.
The State Defence Council consists of the president, the parliament speaker, the prime minister, the minister of national defence and the chief of defence. It considers key defence related matters.