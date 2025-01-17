Lithuania to continue consultations with allies on anti-mine convention

"We need more time and more information from our allies before adopting the appropriate decision. A decision on denunciation has not been made as we currently see a great need not only to hear out conclusions of the military. We are now cooperating with our institutions, which provide their expert evaluation," Nausėda said at a press conference.

The head of state explained that Lithuania would consult on the matter with allied countries whose forces would have to interact with the Lithuanian military if need be.

"This is highly important for us as essentially all NATO countries but one had joined the Ottawa Convention," Nausėda added.