Lithuania to check Russian transit for grain stolen from occupied Ukrainian territories

On Friday, Gintautas Paluckas-led Cabinet of Ministers made a trip to Kyiv for the first-ever joint meeting between the Governments of Lithuania and Ukraine. Ministers also held bilateral talks during the visit.

"We have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the basis of which grain in transit from Russia through Lithuania will be checked for stolen grain from the occupied Ukrainian territories. We trust that the aggressor will no longer be able to use our infrastructure and benefit economically from it," Hofmanas said on Facebook on Sunday.

In March 2024, Lithuania introduced stricter controls on imports of grain from Russia and other high-risk countries.