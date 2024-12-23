2024.12.23 14:59

Lithuania to check Russian transit for grain stolen from occupied Ukrainian territories

 
Lithuania to check Russian transit for grain stolen from occupied Ukrainian territories
Lithuania to check Russian transit for grain stolen from occupied Ukrainian territories
PHOTO: Michael Dechev | Shutterstock

Minister of Agriculture Ignas Hofmanas and his Ukrainian counterpart Vitaliy Koval on Friday signed an agreement on checks for grain transported by Russia from the occupied territories of Ukraine via Lithuania.

On Friday, Gintautas Paluckas-led Cabinet of Ministers made a trip to Kyiv for the first-ever joint meeting between the Governments of Lithuania and Ukraine. Ministers also held bilateral talks during the visit.

"We have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the basis of which grain in transit from Russia through Lithuania will be checked for stolen grain from the occupied Ukrainian territories. We trust that the aggressor will no longer be able to use our infrastructure and benefit economically from it," Hofmanas said on Facebook on Sunday.

In March 2024, Lithuania introduced stricter controls on imports of grain from Russia and other high-risk countries.

All imports of feed grain and grain products from high-risk countries are stopped to take samples from each and every wagon or vehicle, according to the Ministry of Agriculture.

Lithuania’s list of high-risk countries includes Russia, Belarus, Transnistria, which is not under the control of the Moldovan government, Crimea, which has been annexed by Russia, and other occupied territories in Ukraine, as well as the occupied regions of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali (South Ossetia) in Georgia.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions