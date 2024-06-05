Lithuania to allocate EUR 100,000 in humanitarian aid to flood-hit Armenia

On Wednesday, the Cabinet approved the allocation of funds from the Government Reserve Fund for humanitarian aid to Armenia. The funds will be paid directly to the Government of Armenia into a special account opened by the country’s Ministry of Finance.

Heavy rainfall and flash flooding in Armenia’s Lori and Tavush provinces in late May resulted in reports of deaths, injuries and displacement, as well as severe damage to critical infrastructure and disruption of essential public services.

The Armenian Government has requested international assistance through the European Union Disaster Response Coordination Centre (ERCC).