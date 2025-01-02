Lithuania stepped up monitoring of NordBalt power cable – minister

"Now the monitoring and patrols have been stepped up. First of all as concerns the NordBalt cable, i.e. the Lithuanian and Swedish power interconnection. For us it is a very important connection in terms of the electricity market," Vaičiūnas said in an interview to the radio station Žinių radijas on Thursday.

The politician noted that the Baltic States must not only monitor subsea infrastructure but also create concrete action plans.

"We are taking all possible steps both on bilateral and multilateral levels. I think these are the lessons that have been learned and response in the future should indeed be stronger," said Vaičiūnas.