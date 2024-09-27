Lithuania signs bilateral agreements with Kosovo, Iraq in New York

The memorandum lays the foundations for bilateral consultations between Lithuania and Iraq, with a view to strengthening friendly relations and enhancing cooperation in diplomacy, economy, security, science, technology, and culture, according to the ministry.
On 22-25 September in New York, the Lithuanian foreign minister spoke at the G7+ Ministerial Meeting, an event dedicated to the release of Belarusian political prisoners, the informal EU Foreign Affairs Council, and held a discussion of the Nordic and Baltic foreign ministers with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.
Landsbergis also held talks with foreign ministers of Armenia, the Philippines, the UAE, Iraq, Kosovo, Oman, North Macedonia and the Kingdom of Tonga, as well as the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo and representatives of the American Jewish Committee.
On 23 September, Lithuania officially established relations with the 190th country, the Kingdom of Tonga. The official exchange of Communiqués on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations took place after the bilateral meeting between Gabrielius Landsbergis and Fekitamoeloa’ Utoikamanu.