Lithuania signs bilateral agreements with Kosovo, Iraq in New York

The memorandum lays the foundations for bilateral consultations between Lithuania and Iraq, with a view to strengthening friendly relations and enhancing cooperation in diplomacy, economy, security, science, technology, and culture, according to the ministry.

On 22-25 September in New York, the Lithuanian foreign minister spoke at the G7+ Ministerial Meeting, an event dedicated to the release of Belarusian political prisoners, the informal EU Foreign Affairs Council, and held a discussion of the Nordic and Baltic foreign ministers with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.