Lithuania should aim for EU transport commissioner’s portfolio, says Skuodis

The position is very important for Lithuania whose transport and logistics sector accounts for 11-13% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), Skuodis said. He also stressed the need to complete the integration with the West through the Rail Baltica project and military mobility.

„If Andrius Kubilius were to become transport commissioner, I am certain that it would be a great achievement for Lithuania. I would also set a minimum goal for our EU policy (if Andrius Kubilius does secure another portfolio) – to have a Lithuanian representative in the transport commissioner’s cabinet who could act in Lithuanian and regional transport interests in the everyday work of the European Commission,“ Skuodis said in a comment sent to ELTA on Monday.