Lithuania should aim for EU transport commissioner’s portfolio, says Skuodis

The position is very important for Lithuania whose transport and logistics sector accounts for 11-13% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), Skuodis said. He also stressed the need to complete the integration with the West through the Rail Baltica project and military mobility.
„If Andrius Kubilius were to become transport commissioner, I am certain that it would be a great achievement for Lithuania. I would also set a minimum goal for our EU policy (if Andrius Kubilius does secure another portfolio) – to have a Lithuanian representative in the transport commissioner’s cabinet who could act in Lithuanian and regional transport interests in the everyday work of the European Commission,“ Skuodis said in a comment sent to ELTA on Monday.
According to the minister, it is difficult to speak of a truly single EU market as countries still face many barriers to the free movement of goods, services, people and capital.
„Just think of the forced return of a truck registered in Lithuania that arrives in Western Europe to its place of registration at least every eight weeks (&) Lithuania is also well aware of these problems,“ the minister explained.
Speaking of the enlargement of the European Union, Skuodis underlined that the transport commissioner would deal with the practical challenges of integrating the infrastructure of Ukraine and Moldova into the EU.
President Gitanas Nausėda approved current MEP Kubilius as Lithuania’s nominee to the European Commission last week.