Lithuania’s security today is decided in Ukraine – Landsbergis

„Lithuania’s security today is decided in Kharkiv, while we, NATO countries, unfortunately have not done everything to stop Putin’s war machine,“ Landsbergis said in a discussion in Washington.

According to him, response to Russia’s aggression must be stepped up as much as possible now, without waiting for Putin to escalate the situation even more dramatically.

The discussion was attended by foreign ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Latvia, Norway and Sweden, as well as representatives from Estonia and Finland, who expressed support for Ukraine’s membership in NATO.