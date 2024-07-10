Lithuania’s security today is decided in Ukraine – Landsbergis

„Lithuania’s security today is decided in Kharkiv, while we, NATO countries, unfortunately have not done everything to stop Putin’s war machine,“ Landsbergis said in a discussion in Washington.
According to him, response to Russia’s aggression must be stepped up as much as possible now, without waiting for Putin to escalate the situation even more dramatically.
The discussion was attended by foreign ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Latvia, Norway and Sweden, as well as representatives from Estonia and Finland, who expressed support for Ukraine’s membership in NATO.
The head of Lithuania’s diplomacy stressed that Ukraine’s future membership in NATO was agreed in Vilnius and now the Alliance must fulfil its promise and move ahead.
The NATO summit in Washington, DC, began on Tuesday and marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Alliance. Leaders of NATO member states strive to adopt decisions on long-term military and financial aid for Ukraine, and training of Ukrainian troops. Its NATO membership prospects will be discussed as well.