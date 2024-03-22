Lithuania’s LGBT rights organisation bids to host EuroPride in Vilnius in 2027

Vilnius will be competing with Gloucestershire (UK), Turin (Italy) and Torremolinos (Spain) for the right to host EuroPride, according to a statement.

The bid will be presented to members of the European Pride Organisers Association (EPOA) at their annual meeting in Porto, Portugal, in November 2024.

“I am delighted that Vilnius is increasingly becoming an open city for the LGBT community and that the initiative to host EuroPride in Vilnius in 2027 has the support of Vilnius City Municipality and other partners. Vilnius will be bidding to host EuroPride for the first time,” says LGL Head Vladimir Simonko.

LGL and its partners from Latvia and Estonia have been organising the LGBT festival Baltic Pride in the Baltic States on a rotating basis since 2009.