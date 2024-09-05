Lithuania’s justice min calls to establish Special Tribunal for Russia’s aggression against Ukraine

Minister Dobrowolska said at the press conference that the Special Tribunal should not be just regional as this is an international issue and functioning of international law has to be safeguarded.

Even though discussions on the Special Tribunal have lasted for several years, Ukraine believes it is possible to implement the idea. Ambassador of Ukraine to Lithuania Petro Beshta called to create the Special Tribunal not only to ensure justice for the victims of Russian aggression but also to prevent acts of aggression in the future.